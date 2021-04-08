Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.98.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 150,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $3,082,066.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $75,917.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 631,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,907.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUMO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

