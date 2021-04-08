Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,759,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 708,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $44,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 79,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 136.5% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

