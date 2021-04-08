Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.06.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $138.79 on Thursday. Splunk has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,629,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,681 shares of company stock worth $5,414,077. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,016 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

