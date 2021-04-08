SPINDLE (SPD) One Day Volume Tops $606.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $650,091.84 and $606.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,764.51 or 1.00027032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00035254 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.84 or 0.00456879 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.83 or 0.00325254 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.64 or 0.00806320 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00099411 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004350 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

