SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.24% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $44,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY stock opened at $482.30 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $267.17 and a 12 month high of $489.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.05.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.