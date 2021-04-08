S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 44.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 257,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.00.

SPGI opened at $366.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $344.95 and its 200-day moving average is $336.68. The stock has a market cap of $88.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.23 and a twelve month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

