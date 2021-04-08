Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCGLY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

SCGLY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.43. 53,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Société Générale Société anonyme had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

