SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $62.09 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.99.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

