SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 247 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pool by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $356.65 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $183.02 and a twelve month high of $401.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.49.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $839.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.