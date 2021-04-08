SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.65.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.91. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

