SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New $111,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after buying an additional 463,298 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,314,000 after buying an additional 427,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $374.79 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $117.85 and a 52-week high of $392.42. The company has a market cap of $117.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.20.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.