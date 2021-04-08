SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 8,065 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,065 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 1,205.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,459 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 273,750 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,889,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 615,159 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,701,000 after buying an additional 194,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 939,225 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,936,000 after buying an additional 155,411 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL opened at $23.93 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

