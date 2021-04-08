SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $622,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000.

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.82.

