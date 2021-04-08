Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 26.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $3.25 on Thursday, reaching $237.22. 114,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.07 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.59.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,175,802 shares of company stock valued at $263,128,286. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

