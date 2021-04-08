Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $2,161,602.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total value of $2,161,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at $27,306,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.55, for a total value of $2,095,699.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $2,007,253.80.

On Tuesday, March 16th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $2,172,510.00.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $233.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.75. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.07 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.59.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.