SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNC shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$27.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$17.50 and a 12-month high of C$29.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$27.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion and a PE ratio of -5.03.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,845.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

