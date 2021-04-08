SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $21.43. 1,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 11,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWYUF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.14.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.18 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 19.21%.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

