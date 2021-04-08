SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives C$25.96 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.96.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and set a C$23.50 price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of SRU.UN stock traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$27.76. 189,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.76. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$17.73 and a 1-year high of C$27.77. The firm has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 52.80.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

