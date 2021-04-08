SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.58.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,692 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SMART Global by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SMART Global by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

