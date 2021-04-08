SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Trading Up 6.9% After Analyst Upgrade

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $65.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. SMART Global traded as high as $52.49 and last traded at $52.08. 3,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 256,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.71.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Get SMART Global alerts:

In other news, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $536,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,263.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,692. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the third quarter worth $4,648,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SMART Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.