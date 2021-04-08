SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SMART Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.58.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $536,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,263.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,692 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,648,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.