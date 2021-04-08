Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 145.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,934,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740,707 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.51% of Slack Technologies worth $123,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 53,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on WORK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.16.

NYSE WORK opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of -71.55 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $44.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 102,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $4,210,540.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,818 shares in the company, valued at $54,650,217.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $79,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,382,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.