Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Insider Sells $380,516.68 in Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) insider J Duncan Smith sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $380,516.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

J Duncan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, J Duncan Smith sold 66,289 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,988,670.00.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $29.97 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.09.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

