Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Get Sientra alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SIEN. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.56.

Sientra stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. Sientra has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $403.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.81.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sientra will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 97,045 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Sientra by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 363,007 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Sientra by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,795,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,436 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sientra by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Sientra by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 768,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 42,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sientra (SIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.