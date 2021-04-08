ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stake Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 253.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ShotSpotter were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ShotSpotter by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ShotSpotter by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ShotSpotter during the 3rd quarter worth $835,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ShotSpotter during the 3rd quarter worth $1,185,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

SSTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.61, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.69.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $1,840,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,827,109.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $754,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 294,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,144,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,951 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

See Also: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI).

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.