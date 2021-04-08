Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 121,803 shares.The stock last traded at $28.43 and had previously closed at $27.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.63.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.