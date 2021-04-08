Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Receives GBX 2,436.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,461 ($32.15).

Several brokerages have weighed in on SVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,560 ($33.45) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

SVT stock traded up GBX 31 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,391 ($31.24). 455,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 632.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,257.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,362.61. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of GBX 2,148 ($28.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,593 ($33.88).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

