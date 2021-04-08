Sentinel (DVPN) Price Hits $0.0303

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 31% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $60.59 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

DVPN is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

