Sentinel (DVPN) Achieves Market Cap of $60.48 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $60.48 million and $1.13 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000562 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

