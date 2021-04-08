Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Trading Down 0.3%

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS) was down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.26). Approximately 62,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 357,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.50 ($2.27).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Sensyne Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a market cap of £275.22 million and a PE ratio of -8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 172.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 134.70.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

