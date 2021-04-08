SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.24

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

In other SEMrush news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

There is no company description available for SEMrush Holdings Inc

