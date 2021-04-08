SEEN (SEEN) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. SEEN has a market capitalization of $7.84 million and approximately $91,280.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for $11.13 or 0.00019139 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SEEN has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00056495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00022307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.31 or 0.00637015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00083878 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00030290 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

