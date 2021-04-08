Security National Bank Takes $285,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Security National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after purchasing an additional 116,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 137,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 129,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,286,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $481.68. 26,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,505. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $267.17 and a 52-week high of $489.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $469.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.05.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

