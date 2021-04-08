Security National Bank Reduces Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Security National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 169,475 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 203,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,470. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $99.57 and a one year high of $159.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

