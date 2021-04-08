Security National Bank Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,454,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Shares of LLY traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.93. 22,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374,581. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.68 and a 200-day moving average of $171.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $176.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

