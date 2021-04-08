Security National Bank Has $7.77 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 2.3% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.98. 15,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.68. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.