Security National Bank Acquires 3,316 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Security National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust comprises approximately 1.7% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Security National Bank owned 0.05% of Camden Property Trust worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $50,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.60. 5,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,479. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $79.71 and a 12-month high of $113.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.07.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

