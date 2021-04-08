Security National Bank Acquires 106 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Security National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.2% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.67.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $26.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,305.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,911. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,112.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,173.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,011.15 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

