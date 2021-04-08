Second Sight Medical Products Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 13,479 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,963% compared to the typical daily volume of 440 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a market cap of $193.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.49. Second Sight Medical Products has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

