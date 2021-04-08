SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Up 5.8%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $248.60 and last traded at $248.45. 60,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,512,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a PE ratio of -83.41 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in SEA by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,972 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $31,848,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,637,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

