ScPrime (SCP) Achieves Market Cap of $5.25 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $1,135.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00070737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00055720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022644 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.00260690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ScPrime

SCP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,804,246 coins and its circulating supply is 34,120,635 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

