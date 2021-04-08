Scotiabank Boosts Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target to $10.00

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPUF opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

