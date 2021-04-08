Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH remained flat at $$42.21 on Thursday. 4,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,374. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.96. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $42.34.

