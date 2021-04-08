Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Holdings Increased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,999. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $51.72.

