Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 473,024 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 881,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 473,024 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $117,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $2,076,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $574,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $150.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.26 and its 200 day moving average is $134.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $101.23 and a one year high of $152.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.89.

In related news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.