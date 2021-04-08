Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 244,073 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,073 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $206,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,045,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,890,000 after purchasing an additional 205,737 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.94 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.89. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

