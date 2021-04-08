Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Down to $45.13

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.13, but opened at $44.12. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 9,859 shares traded.

SRRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.20.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. Scholar Rock’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $207,469.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $2,509,581 in the last ninety days. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 139.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 177.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

