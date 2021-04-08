Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.15. 1,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,214. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.13. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $46.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

