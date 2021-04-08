Sawai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SWPIF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Sawai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SWPIF) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Sawai Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Sawai Pharmaceutical alerts:

SWPIF opened at $48.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66. Sawai Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $45.12 and a one year high of $52.81.

Sawai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. manufactures, sells, imports, and exports pharmaceutical products in Japan and the United States. The company offers drugs in various formulations, including tablets, oral dispersing tablets, capsules, granules, injections, tapes, ophthalmic/nasal solutions, syrups, etc.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sawai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sawai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.