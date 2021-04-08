Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $3.50 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STSA. Credit Suisse Group raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.80.

STSA stock opened at $5.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $179.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $36.10.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.19). On average, research analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 993,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 747,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 572,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 26,396 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 31,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,613.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89,527 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

